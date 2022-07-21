RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of RingCentral worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.24.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

