Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

NYSE RAD opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rite Aid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

