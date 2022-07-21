RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 47,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 67,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

RIV Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

