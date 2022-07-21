Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 19,317 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at $5,683,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 313,045 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 662,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

(Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

