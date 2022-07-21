Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 118 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

