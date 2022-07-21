Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 3,587 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Gentherm makes up approximately 1.2% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

