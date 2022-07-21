Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 4,958 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Renewable Energy Group comprises 1.5% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of REGI stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Renewable Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.