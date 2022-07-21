Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 1.7% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

