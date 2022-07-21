Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 26,804 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGLS opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.03 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

