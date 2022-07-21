RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

RLI Price Performance

RLI opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at RLI

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

