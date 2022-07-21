Rocket Vault-RocketX Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,890.25 or 1.00058656 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007012 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile
Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.
Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.
