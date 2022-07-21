Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $2,308.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,308.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RKWBF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

RKWBF opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.44 and a 200 day moving average of $323.34. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $192.37 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

