Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. AlphaValue raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 1.7 %

RYCEY stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

