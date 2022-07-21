Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.46. 3,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,267. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

