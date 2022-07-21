Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($3.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.87) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.39) to GBX 632 ($7.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RMG stock traded up GBX 6.69 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 292.29 ($3.49). 3,752,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.23. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.80 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 479.16.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.