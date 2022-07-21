RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Lowered to $12.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

