RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Lowered to $12.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
RPT Realty stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.