Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Up 0% This Week

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and approximately $134,984.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

