Ryanair (RYAAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $72.26 on Thursday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($20.71) to €19.00 ($19.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.21) to €20.00 ($20.20) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.20) to €19.50 ($19.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.09) to €19.20 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

