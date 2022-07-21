Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of SBB traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.99. The company had a trading volume of 179,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.35.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

