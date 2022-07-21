Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as low as C$0.99. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 337,158 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBB. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$537.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

