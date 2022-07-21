SafeCapital Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $2,898.06 and approximately $34.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

