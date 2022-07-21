SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

SailPoint Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

SAIL opened at $63.29 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 763,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 76,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

