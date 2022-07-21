Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

SAL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 2,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Salisbury Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.