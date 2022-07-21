Saltoro Capital LP Acquires New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,810 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 5.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,374. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

