Saltoro Capital LP Takes $397,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.7 %

CLNE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 72,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,711. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.