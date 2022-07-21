Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.56 Per Share

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Samuel Heath & Sons Stock Performance
Shares of LON:HSM opened at GBX 630 ($7.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 596 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 590.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.13).
About Samuel Heath & Sons
