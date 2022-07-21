Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.56 Per Share

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Samuel Heath & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HSM opened at GBX 630 ($7.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 596 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 590.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 350 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($8.13).

Get Samuel Heath & Sons alerts:

About Samuel Heath & Sons

(Get Rating)

Read More

Samuel Heath & Sons plc manufactures and markets various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. The company offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

Receive News & Ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samuel Heath & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.