Schiavi & Co LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

