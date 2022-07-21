Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. 9,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,992. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

