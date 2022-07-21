Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of NTB Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 540.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,854,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.