Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

