Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 610.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 7,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

