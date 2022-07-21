Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Hoylecohen LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.