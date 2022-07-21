Scotiabank Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$47.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AP.UN. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.08.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Up 0.1 %
AP.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.05. 85,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,436. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$32.03 and a 1-year high of C$48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.
Insider Transactions at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Read More
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.