Scotiabank Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$47.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AP.UN. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.08.

AP.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.05. 85,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,436. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$32.03 and a 1-year high of C$48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at C$674,245. In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,245. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,240.60.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

