SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.00

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 1451128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.40 ($1.46).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,224.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.14.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.