Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

SBCF opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 64.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SBCF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

