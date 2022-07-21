Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,060. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.53.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 274.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 81,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

