Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.2 %

SEE stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

