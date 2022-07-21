Seigniorage Shares Price Tops $0.0068 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $139,229.14 and $22,681.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00377168 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014871 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032580 BTC.
Seigniorage Shares Profile
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares
