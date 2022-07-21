Seigniorage Shares Price Tops $0.0068 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $139,229.14 and $22,681.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

