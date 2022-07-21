Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,576,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,659,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $812.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 2.33.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

