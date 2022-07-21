SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SenesTech Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SNES stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.24. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a negative net margin of 1,241.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.