Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.10

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 186.10 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 185.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 2458894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.70 ($2.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.27) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.21) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.57 ($2.10).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 772.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Serco Group

About Serco Group

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($210,889.42).

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.