Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) PT Raised to GBX 244 at Citigroup

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 244 ($2.92) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SECCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

