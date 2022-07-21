ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Reduced by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.58.

ServiceNow stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $449.93. 10,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

