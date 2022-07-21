ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 423.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $656.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $456.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.05 and its 200-day moving average is $512.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

