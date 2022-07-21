ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $560.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $613.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.39.

NYSE NOW opened at $456.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.05 and a 200-day moving average of $512.82. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

