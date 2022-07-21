Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 37,985 Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 1.13% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SEIX opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

