Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.54. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $152.74 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.