Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $248,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,090.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

