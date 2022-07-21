Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 7,657 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Targa Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

