Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 393 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
